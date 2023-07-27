‘I’ll Kick Your Ass’: McCarthy And Swalwell Got Into Heated Confrontation Outside Chamber: REPORT

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell reportedly got into a heated confrontation June 22. Swalwell allegedly called McCarthy a pussy and McCarthy allegedly threatened to kick Swalwell’s ass.

According to the Daily Beast, which cites two unnamed members of Congress, the conflict began during the vote to censure California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff. Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introduced the resolution that would remove Schiff from the U.S. House of Representatives. The vote took place June 21.

“This is pathetic,” Swalwell reportedly told McCarthy while the speaker was presiding over the House. “You’re weak. You’re a weak man.”

The next day, Swalwell was reportedly walking to the bathroom outside the chamber before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint address to congress. McCarthy reportedly spotted him and said, ‘If you ever say something like that to me again, I’m gonna kick the shit out of you,’” an unnamed member of Congress told The Daily Beast.

“They were in each other’s faces. Basically nose-to-nose,” the source said, per the Daily Beast. Swalwell reportedly responded with something like, ‘Are we really gonna do this?” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Plots An Investigation Avalanche If GOP Retakes House)

“Call me a pussy again, and I’ll kick your ass,” McCarthy allegedly said. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Introduces Resolution Calling On Eric Swalwell To Be Removed From House Intelligence Committee)

The two did not end up fighting, but things were reported as tense. Swalwell did not deny the allegations. McCarthy’s team did not immediately respond to the Caller when asked for comment.