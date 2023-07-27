Kylie Jenner Says She Always Makes Out With Her Best Friend

Kylie Jenner admitted to routinely making out with her best friend, Stassi Karanikolaou, during Thursday’s season finale of “The Kardashians.”

Jenner and Karanikolaou post numerous photographs on social media that show the ladies snuggling into one another and being close. Online rumors suggested the pair may be secretly hooking up with one another, but Jenner came forward to set the record straight — kind of. She denied dating her best friend, but admitted that they engage in girly make-out sessions, according to TooFab.

“The Kardashians” episode showed Kylie out for a walk with her dogs alongside her sister, Kendall, and Scott Disick.

“So what happened with Stass?” Disick asked. Kylie Jenner responded by saying, “[t]he whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now.”

“I always make out with Stass, I don’t know why this is like a new thing,” she said.

Disick didn’t flinch.

“I thought that’s just what you guys do,” he said.

Kendall lent her voice to the conversation by saying, “a lot of best girlfriends” make out with one another.

Disick waved off the haters by saying the media makes “a story out of everything.”

Later in the episode, Karanikolaou weighed in on the drama. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Admits To Cosmetic Surgery, Shares Regrets)

“Why do people think it’s so weird we’re obsessed with each other?” she asked Kylie.

“Isn’t it so funny that everyone thinks we’re dating these days,” Jenner said.

“All the comments are like, ‘We know you guys are having sex,’ and we’re not. I wish we were. It just would have been way easier if I were sexually attracted to you,” she said, according to TooFab.

Kylie spoke out about the topic again during a confessional taping.

“Anastasia and I have been friends since were probably 12 or 13. She’s definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together, we’ve been through so much together, she’s like a sister,” she said.