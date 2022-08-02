Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Megan Fox On A Toilet As They Tease An OnlyFans Account

Kourtney Kardashian straddled Megan Fox on a toilet seat in an Instagram post Monday, teasing the possibility of an OnlyFans account.

Kardashian and Fox posed together in a number of risque photographs in the past, but this one leaves little to the imagination. The ladies were modeling for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line, and took things to the next level with their up close and personal poses. The social media post features three images, one of which gives fans a clear view of Kardashian straddling Fox, who is seated on the edge of a toilet seat.

It’s not entirely clear if the ladies are nude, or if they’re wearing undergarments that aren’t visible to the camera. Both ladies were looking up at the camera with their tongues stuck out at the photographer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

“BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney Should we start an OnlyFans?” Fox wrote in her caption. The post has garnered nearly 4 million ‘likes’ on Instagram, suggesting fans would be likely to tune in if the ladies started an OnlyFans account.

The initial image posted to the gallery showed both ladies kneeling on the floor, facing one another. Their cheeks were touching as they faced the camera. (RELATED: Actress Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

The final image in the gallery was of both ladies lying on the floor while wearing their SKIMS. Kardashian showcased a full bodysuit, while Fox opted for an ab-revealing bra and underwear set.

The flirty photos garnered mixed reviews in the comments section. Some fans thought this ad was taken too far, while others wanted to see more, and fully supported the joint OnlyFans page that was being teased.