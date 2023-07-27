Legendary ‘Eagles’ Co-Founder Randy Meisner Dead At 77

Legendary “Eagles” co-founder Randy Meisner died Wednesday at the age of 77 following complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, the band announced.

Meisner co-founded the Eagles in 1971 after teaming up with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, singing lead vocals on their hit song “Take It to the Limit” in 1975.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the Eagles said in a statement. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.'” (RELATED: The Eagles Announce Their Farewell Tour)

Meisner left the band in 1977 following internal disputed. Meisner, whose marriage was falling apart and who was suffering from stomach ulcers, sparred with Frey about his singing of “Take It to the Limit” as he struggled to hit the high notes. Meisner was replaced by Timothy B. Schmit, who had also replaced Meisner in Poco, The Guardian reported.

Meisner told People Magazine in 1981 that had he stayed with the band he could “have tripled” his money, according to Fox News.

“But I was just tired of the touring. It’s a crazy life that you live at twice the normal speed. When it got to the point of sanity or money … I thought I’d rather have sanity.”