‘The Evidence Keeps Mounting’: Ted Cruz Reacts To Release Of FBI Form Detailing Biden Bribery Allegations

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday “evidence keeps mounting” that Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden were involved in a bribery scheme after an FBI document detailing the allegations was released.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form Thursday, which was obtained by Department of Justice (DOJ) whistleblowers and contains details related to allegations that the Bidens received bribes from Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky. The document, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the FBI in June 2020, says that Zlochevsky felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens. (RELATED: ‘That Doesn’t Fly’: GOP Rep Rips Dems For Invoking ‘Race’ During Hunter Biden Hearing)

“Every day, the evidence keeps mounting and the evidence that is coming in is number one, of a widespread bribery scheme of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and the entire Biden family, to extract bribes from foreign nationals, from the Chinese communists, from Romania, from Burisma in Ukraine and it is a pattern to shake them down, to strong arm them, and to do so in exchange for official action from then-Vice President Joe Biden,” Cruz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

WATCH:



“With regard to Burisma, we have seen now the email from Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company, laying out the terms of Hunter Biden’s engagement, where they were paying him $83,000 a month, a million dollars a year, and they said in writing the ultimate objective here is to stop the prosecutors from investigating the oligarch who owns Burisma,” Cruz continued.

Republican Rep James Comer of Kentucky and Grassley wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document that reportedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking minority member of the House Oversight Committee, and other members of the House Oversight Committee reviewed the unclassified document in June.

“The Department of Justice and the FBI were engaged in a rampant coverup, a coverup of Hunter Biden’s illegality and bribery scheme, but most importantly a coverup of Joe Biden’s involvement,” Cruz said. “You know, we had yesterday two IRS whistle-blowers testify before the House Oversight Committee, both senior career IRS employees, both Democrats, they don’t have a partisan axe to grind. Their testimony was riveting. Their testimony was damning.”

The DOJ announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program.

