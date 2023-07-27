‘It Is Shameless’: Sol Wisenberg Tees Off On Hunter Biden’s ‘Extremely Sleazy’ Plea Deal

Fox News host Laura Ingraham conversed with legal analyst Sol Wisenberg on Thursday over Hunter Biden’s collapsed plea deal.

“Every single prosecutor, every single assistant U.S. attorney in the Department of Justice should be embarrassed by this deal,” Wisenberg said. “This is an incredibly sleazy deal.”

Wisenberg said that there’s “no reason” to conceal important parts of the deal, such as “paragraph 15 of the pre-trial diversion agreement.” Wisenberg said that agreements such as these are called “charge bargaining” and would be located in the plea agreement. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Changes Plea Deal To Not Guilty)

“That’s why the judge said, ‘you’re taking that away from me, and you’re putting it here in this separate pre-trial diversion agreement about guns.’ There’s no way, obviously the government was part of this. There’s no justification for this. It is shocking. It is embarrassing. It is shameful,” he added.

Wisenberg agreed with Ingraham that the plea agreement was likely a “joint product” by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Hunter Biden’s attorneys.

“Honest brokers do not act this way. They do not hide key provisions like that in a plea agreement in a case like this.”

He asked Ingraham to “keep in mind” the allegations from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers.

“As late as September of 2022, there was a 90-page DOJ tax division memo authorizing prosecution. The team thought that there was going to be a prosecution. That got killed. The U.S. attorney in D.C. was involved. The U.S. attorney in California was involved, and those declination decisions were effectively ratified by leadership of the DOJ.”

Wisenberg then questioned the actions of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“I don’t know what he actually does,” Wisenberg said. “But he’s certainly has completely washed his hands of this investigation.”

Hunter Biden’s plea deal collapsed at the hands of Judge Maryellen Noreika of the United States District Court of Delaware. The judge noted that, between the defense and the prosecution, there were different perspectives on what the plea deal encompassed, specifically on the scope of immunity.