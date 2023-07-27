Third Person Charged In Trump Classified Documents Case

A third person was charged Thursday in the case related to former President Donald Trump allegedly retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira as part of the ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of the documents, according to the superseding indictment.

The indictment alleges De Olivieria, 56, moved boxes within the Florida residence.

The superseding indictment also includes additional charges against Trump, bringing his total in the case up to 40. The new charges include an additional count of willful retention of documents and two extra counts of obstruction.

Trump was charged with 37 counts relating to the documents in June. The charges against the former president include 31 counts of alleged violation of the Espionage Act, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice;” one count of “withholding a document or record;” one count of “corruptly concealing a document or record;” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation;” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

Trump aide Walt Nauta was also charged in relation to allegedly moving boxes within the Florida residence. (RELATED: Trump Indictment Unsealed)

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden,” the statement added.