Trader Joe’s Says Cookies ‘May Contain Rocks,’ Issues Recall

Trader Joe’s is recalling two sets of cookies, the company wrote in a July 21 press release.

The chain’s Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, along with Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, were recalled, according to a Trader Joe’s release. A supplier alerted Trader Joe’s the cookies “may contain rocks,” the company wrote in the release.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the release continued.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” Trader Joe’s wrote in the release.

“We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the release continued.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the release concluded. (RELATED: Parking Lot Shooting Outside Los Angeles Trader Joe’s Kills 1, Hospitalizes 3)

Trader Joe’s, which operates over 500 stores across the U.S., is headquartered in Monrovia, California, according to The Associated Press (AP).