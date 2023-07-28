‘Just Collateral Damage’: Ethan Slater’s Wife Lashes Out At Ariana Grande, Suggests Singer Destroyed Her Family

Lilly Jay, the estranged wife of actor Ethan Slater, reportedly broke her silence on his alleged affair with Ariana Grande by lashing out at the singer for interfering with her family.

Rumors of an affair between Slater and Grande began dominating the headlines late July. Slater filed for divorce Wednesday, according to Page Six. Jay reportedly fired off on Grande, telling her how she really felt about the current state of her family’s affairs.

“[Ariana’s] the story really,” Jay said, adding Grande is “Not a girl’s girl,” according to Page Six.

Jay reportedly took aim at Grande for being the type of woman who put her own needs at the forefront, in spite of knowing Slater was married and had just recently had a baby with his wife.

“My family is just collateral damage,” she reportedly told Page Six.

Jay and Slater celebrated their four-year anniversary in the fall of 2022.

Jay reportedly spoke out about how her life had suddenly changed, saying she was now putting her focus on being a “good mom” to the child she shares with Slater. “She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child,” a source reportedly told Page Six.

Jay reportedly took another jab at Grande by noting Grande had recently announced her divorce from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, while pursuing a romantic relationship with Slater. (RELATED: Drake Bell’s Wife Files For Divorce)

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay reportedly said to Page Six.

Sources close to the situation said “Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child,” according to Page Six.

The story continues to unfold.