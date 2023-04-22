REPORT: Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce, Rep Drags Her Estranged Husband

Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko in Los Angeles Friday, and her representative released an edgy statement pointing a finger at Kurt’s agent.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” Leslie Sloane, a representative for Doherty, said to TMZ. She went on to shed light on the issue that broke their marriage. “You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved,” Sloane said, according to TMZ.

Shannen Doherty is pulling the plug on her 11-year marriage, filing for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko … and we’re told things are nasty behind the scenes. https://t.co/SbTBG5b0Rb — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2023

Doherty and Iswarienko have been married since October 2011 and do not share any children together. The legal documents filed by Doherty indicate they have been separated since January, according to TMZ.

Sloane’s targeted comment appears to accuse Iswarienko and Grimm of having an affair, and according to sources close to this situation, all of this is transpiring while Doherty struggles with her ongoing battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Her divorce is said to be very acrimonious, which is making things quite challenging for Doherty, considering her condition, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Drake Bell’s Wife Files For Divorce)

Doherty retained celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, one of the most high-powered attorneys specializing in divorce matters for the rich and famous. Documents filed by Wasser indicate Doherty is requesting spousal support, but does not want any spousal support awarded to Iswarienko.

The couple reportedly did not have a prenup in place, according to TMZ.