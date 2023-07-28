Woman Gets Part Of Ear Bitten Off During Fight At A Party

A Florida woman reportedly got the top part of her ear bitten off during a fight at a July 4 party, authorities say.

The altercation occurred during a house party thrown by unsupervised minors, according to a Thursday post by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Florida residence in response to an assault and battery call.

During the party, Macy Regan, 23, reportedly attempted to leave to her nearby house after Dixie Stiles, 18, confronted her for allegedly stealing alcohol and vape pens. (Related: Wild Brawl Explodes Outside Nightclub Resulting In 4 People Shot, Police Say)

Regan reportedly proceeded to pull a 9mm handgun from her waistband. Stiles shoved it away and a physical altercation ensued, per the sheriff’s office.

During the incident Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear clean off, according to the sheriff’s office. The fight reportedly resulted in multiple bruises and lacerations, and the top of Stiles’ ear was unable to be reattached.

Stiles’ mughosts show her wearing a large bandage across her forehead, completely covering her ear. Regan’s mugshots show her with bruises on her face and under her eyes.

The pair were arrested and booked Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s office. Stiles was reportedly charged with battery — touch or strike, and Regan was reportedly charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.

The investigation into the cause and details of the incident is still ongoing.