Wild Brawl Explodes Outside Nightclub Resulting In 4 People Shot, Police Say

A fight between two people reportedly broke out in the parking lot of a Daytona Beach nightclub, however, things ended up exploding into a wild brawl with at least 10 people involved, according to Daytona Beach Police via FOX 35 Orlando.

The fight went on for around 10 minutes before gunshots rang out apparently putting an end to the chaos.

Originally, reports said three people had been shot, but FOX 35 is now reporting that four were shot. A female suspect has been arrested. The incident took place Saturday night at the Razzle’s Nightclub parking lot in Daytona Beach.

A video of the insanity shows the brawl already happening between multiple people, with several fights taking place at the same time that saw punches, ripped clothes and pulled hair.

Things started out as a fight between two women before eventually escalating to gunfire, with one eyewitness from the brawl describing it to FOX 35 as “no more than 10 minutes of it being physical before the gunshot.”

“It went from one-on-one, just two girls, to about ten people, and then it was males and females just dragging each other, punching each other, pulling each other’s hair.”

Just before midnight, police reportedly responded to the scene.

All four people who were shot are expected to survive, the outlet noted.

FOX 35 reported Monday that Karla Bermudez was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder. Bermudez is claiming self-defense.