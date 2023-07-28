Georgia Cops Surprise Entrepreneurial Boy With New PlayStation

Georgia police received a call to intervene when a young boy was spotted going door-to-door on Monday, but instead they surprised him with a thoughtful gift.

Officer Eric Colleran of the Hapeville Police Department (HPD) responded to a call to remove a juvenile from the area but discovered a diligent young man offering services such as pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges to save up for a Sony PlayStation gaming console, HPD wrote on Facebook.

Being a gamer himself, Officer Colleran empathized with the boy’s dream and decided to reward his hard work. With the help of some friends, he purchased a brand-new PlayStation 5 and a gift card, ensuring the young man could start playing immediately, according to the HPD post.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared on Facebook by HPD, showing the boy’s speechless reaction and grateful hug for the officer. “Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!” HPD wrote.

The touching video received numerous positive responses, with community members commending the officer's kindness and encouraging the young boy's exemplary work ethic.

“Thank you Officer Colleran! What you just did for that young man is life changing. The caller should be embarrassed,” Patty Bailey Smith commented. “Keep being awesome young man! There are plenty of our youth that could learn from your example.”

“Thank you Officer Colleran for acknowledging this young man’s strong work ethics,” Andrea VanderWiede wrote. “We need more of both of you in this world!”

“This is what community policing is about. Positive impact on the community. Bravo,” Greg Jerdon commented.