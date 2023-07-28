Subway Offers $50,000 In Gift Cards As Reward For Name Change To ‘Subway’

Subway is offering its most devoted fan the chance to win a lifetime supply of subs with one significant condition — the lucky winner must legally change his or her first name to “Subway.”

Between Aug. 1 and 4, die-hard fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting SubwayNameChange.com and making a commitment to permanently adopt “Subway” as their first name, the restaurant chain announced in a press release. The lucky winner will be entitled to complimentary Subway Deli Heroes for life.

Wish your name was more unique? Why not make it Subway? Drop what yours would be 👇 — Subway® (@SUBWAY) July 27, 2023

Subway is offering $750 to help pay for the costs associated with the name change, along with $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards, according to the website. To qualify for the sweepstakes, an applicant must be a legal resident of the United States, 18 years of age or older and commit to the legal name change. (RELATED: Yankees Fan Caught Red-Handed Dumping Ice Cream And BBQ Sauce On Rival Mets Fan)

In 2022, a Subway superfan got a permanent footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for Subway for life, the press release noted.