Subway Offers $50,000 In Gift Cards As Reward For Name Change To ‘Subway’

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kate Hirzel Contributor
Subway is offering its most devoted fan the chance to win a lifetime supply of subs with one significant condition — the lucky winner must legally change his or her first name to “Subway.”

Between Aug. 1 and 4, die-hard fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting SubwayNameChange.com and making a commitment to permanently adopt “Subway” as their first name, the restaurant chain announced in a press release. The lucky winner will be entitled to complimentary Subway Deli Heroes for life.

Subway is offering $750 to help pay for the costs associated with the name change, along with $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards, according to the website. To qualify for the sweepstakes, an applicant must be a legal resident of the United States, 18 years of age or older and commit to the legal name change. (RELATED: Yankees Fan Caught Red-Handed Dumping Ice Cream And BBQ Sauce On Rival Mets Fan)

In 2022, a Subway superfan got a permanent footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for Subway for life, the press release noted.