Former ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Facing 150-Year Sentence For Allegedly Grooming Student

A second victim has been identified in additional sexual misconduct charges against former 2022 San Diego “Teacher of the Year,” Jacqueline Ma, according to a recently amended complaint.

Police initially arrested and charged the 34-year-old teacher from Lincoln Acres Elementary School in March after engaging in sexual misconduct with a 12-year-old student, according to the Times of San Diego. Now, Ma is accused of performing and attempting a lewd act upon yet another minor under the age of 14, identified as John Doe 2, in early 2020, the outlet noted.

#BREAKING: Amended complaint filed by San Diego County DA adds a second victim, under the age of 14, and new charges against Jacqueline Ma. https://t.co/PRB5DdOvfc — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) July 27, 2023

At the moment, it is unclear whether John Doe 2 was a former student of Ma’s or not, but it is confirmed that one of the charged offenses allegedly occurred in a classroom, per the Times.

Ma was initially accused of grooming a student, identified as John Doe 1, through sexual acts and the exchange of illicit photographs, the outlet reported. Prosecutors described Ma’s behavior toward the teen as “obsessive, possessive, controlling and dangerous,” per the Times. (RELATED: Florida Teacher Arrested For Alleged ‘Sexual Contact’ With 12-Year-Old Student)

Leading to her arrest, a concerned parent suspected that her son was “possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher,” the National City Police Department stated.

When she was apprehended in March, authorities also discovered a photograph of the victim in her wallet, along with jewelry bearing his initials and love letters addressed to him in her classroom, Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart reported.

Ma is now held in custody without bail on a total of 19 felony counts. If found guilty, the former teacher could face over 150 years to life in state prison, the Times reported.