Stabbing Suspect Allegedly Posted Footage Of Woman’s Slaying On Facebook, Police Say

A San Francisco Bay Area man allegedly posted disturbing video footage of a fatal stabbing to Facebook on Wednesday, FOX LA reported.

The 39-year-old suspect, identified as Mark Mechikoff, allegedly “mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook,” San Mateo police stated, FOX LA reported.

Mark Mechikoff, 39, is accused of stabbing a woman to death, then posting a video of the slaying on Facebook, authorities said. https://t.co/ORDr3TYxa5 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 28, 2023

The case came to light when a concerned Nevada individual reported the social media footage to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Associated Press. Upon receiving the information, law enforcement swiftly traced the phone number linked to the Facebook page, leading them to the large San Mateo apartment complex where Mechikoff reportedly resided, per the AP.

The lifeless body of the victim, identified as Claribel Estrella, was also discovered in one of the units on the scene, the outlet noted.

Shortly after Mechikoff allegedly “fled the area,” police managed to apprehend him approximately 30 miles south of the apartment complex in San Jose, per the AP.

Details about the alleged relationship between Mechikoff and the victim remain unclear, as “the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation,” San Mateo police stated, the AP reported. (RELATED: Suspect Allegedly Stabs, Kills Bronx Man For Asking Him To Stop Taking Pictures)

Prosecutors from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office promptly charged Mechikoff with a single count of murder, the AP reported. Additional enhancements were included for allegedly inflicting great bodily injury and the use of a knife, the outlet noted.

Mechikoff reportedly chose not to enter a plea during his recent court appearance, per the AP. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe stated that the arraignment process had been deferred for a week, pending the appointment of his court-appointed attorney, the outlet reported.