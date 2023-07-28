‘We Must Win This Battle’: Tim Scott Lays Out Plan To Tackle Radical Left’s Culture Of ‘Grievance’

Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott compared conservatives’ battle with progressivism to great wars of America’s past during a 2024 campaign event Friday night.

Scott spoke at the Iowa Republican Party’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner, a key event ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses in February, alongside nearly every other candidate in the Republican field. As in previous high-profile campaign appearances, Scott stressed the argument that his personal story is a key weapon he can wield against the Democratic Party if he is the GOP nominee in 2024.

“For any of this to happen, we have to win the cultural war here at home. The radical left and Joe Biden has us, as they continue to sell this drug of victimhood, and the narcotic of despair, leading to a culture of grievance,” Scott said. “America, we have survived the most challenging times from the Civil War, to World War I, World War II, the Korean conflict, Vietnam era, but we must win this battle against the culture of grievance.”

“As president of the United States, I will make sure that the truth of my life continues to disprove the lies of the radical left,” he continued. “This is the greatest country on God’s green Earth. I am living proof that all things are possible in God’s country.” (RELATED: Tim Scott Rakes In Over $6 Million In First Quarter As Presidential Candidate)

Scott, long-touted as a potentially strong GOP presidential candidate by political analysts, has gained some momentum in recent weeks coinciding with turbulence in the Ron DeSantis campaign. Scott is currently polling at 3% in the RealClearPolitics polling average, up from 1.6% two months ago, and possesses some advantage with the early calendar slot for the South Carolina primary next year.