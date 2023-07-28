‘Victimhood Vindicates Laziness’: Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Discuss US Competition With China

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the United States was dealing with “entitlement” when it came to China during a Friday interview.

Ramaswamy and Musk took part in a Twitter Spaces forum where Ramaswamy discussed what he called the rise of “victimhood.” Ramaswamy is third in the Real Clear Politics average of polls, pulling 5.4% of the vote to 52.4% for former President Donald Trump and 18.4% for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Says The Deep State Won’t Let Biden Run Against Him)

“Entitlement breeds laziness, and then of course, victimhood culture follows, because victimhood vindicates laziness,” Ramaswamy said while discussing the United States when compared with China.

Ramaswamy called for the United States to “declare independence” from China in February. Ramaswamy’s LinkedIn account was locked in May when he criticized President Joe Biden over his China policy.

Ramaswamy said in a video that the Chinese Communist Party was “playing the Biden administration like a Chinese mandolin” in a Feb. 5 video on LinkedIn.

Imports of goods and services from China by the United States reached $450.4 billion in 2020, according to the United States Trade Representative, with electrical machinery composing $111 billion of the imports while $97 billion came from machinery, leading to a $310.3 billion trade deficit.

DeSantis launched his presidential bid with a forum hosted by Sacks and Musk that was glitch-filled as over 600,000 people tried to tune in. Environmental activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024, also took part in a forum hosted by Musk and David Sacks on the social media site after he was banned from Instagram.

Musk closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in October of 2022, seeking to create a “common digital town square.”

