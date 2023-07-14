Vivek Ramaswamy Says The Deep State Won’t Let Biden Run Against Him

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Friday that the “deep state” would not let President Joe Biden face him in the 2024 election.

The FBI discovered more classified documents during a search of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home in January. Attorneys for President Biden previously discovered classified materials in an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center and in the garage and other areas of Biden’s home in Wilmington. (RELATED: ‘I Really Don’t Understand’: Dem Rep Utterly Flummoxed By Biden’s Handling Of Classified Docs)

“My gut instinct is that I will be the nominee and in a position to win this in a landslide versus Biden, and they will not let Biden run against me. So I believe that if I am the nominee, they will not let Biden run, it is why they’re holding in the back pocket, the documents case against Biden,” Ramaswamy told Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation.

“It is why they’re holding in the back pocket, everything else that you’re wondering why they’re not charging or bringing now,” Ramaswamy continued. “It’s not a Democrat or Republican thing. It’s a managerial class, deep state, bureaucratic class versus elected official puppets thing.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to look into the Biden matter, while selecting Jack Smith to be the special counsel investigating Trump. Trump was arraigned June 13 in Miami after Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9.

“I’m not even running against anybody in this primary field … and I’m going to keep that philosophy in the general. I’m not running against whichever puppet they put up, Biden or somebody else, I’m running for our vision of what it means to be a citizen of this nation, the United States of America, I’m leading us to something, and nobody else is going to get in the way,” Ramaswamy said.

