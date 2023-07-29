‘Who Allowed This To Happen’: Olympic Medalist Blasts Men Competing In Female Sports

Sharron Elizabeth Davies, a former Olympic swimmer, blasted transgender-identified biological men participating in female sports during an appearance on the TRIGGERnometry podcast in July.

Riley Gaines, an activist for fairness in female sports, tied for fifth place competing against Lia Thomas, a biological male, on the women’s team at the University of Pennsylvania in the 200-yard freestyle in 2022. Thomas also beat out his female competitors by 1.75 seconds during the NCAA championships. Thomas’ athletic success competing in women’s categories has ignited a firestorm of debate over the inclusion of men in female sports.

“Every day I wake up and go, ‘how are we here? How has this happened? Why has this happened? Who allowed this to happen? And how is everybody so scared when not a single piece of science backs up the inclusion of anyone who’s gone through male puberty into women’s sports as being fair,” Davies said. (RELATED: Michigan Bans Mental Health Professionals From Questioning A Patient’s Gender Identity)

A 2019 study out of Sweden found that even after 12 months of hormone therapy, biological males still hold an advantage over female competitors in sports.

“The truth is that they are male-bodied, and that will never change. Their biological sex will always be male, no matter how much testosterone they’ve reduced, no matter how much plastic surgery they might choose to have.”

“Once someone who is male has gone through puberty, you can’t un-boil that egg,” Davies continued.

Thomas was ranked #462 when he competed on the male team, and quickly ranked #1 in the women’s.

“So a very mediocre male athlete becomes a very elite female athlete and all those elite female athletes have spent ten years of their life making huge sacrifices are just expected to step aside.”