‘Just Isn’t Fair’: O.J. Simpson Opens Up About Transgender Athletes Being In Women’s Sports

The legendary (and infamous) football icon decided to make his opinion known Tuesday regarding transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. His comments come after United States Women’s National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe said she would have no problem with a biological man on her team.

As he normally does, Simpson let his thoughts be known in a video that was published on his Twitter.

Talking about trans athletes in women’s track and field, Simpson said officials should do their results like a marathon.

“Why don’t you treat it like the marathon? Let everyone compete, but when it’s over, have a category for female, a category for male and a category for transgender,” said Simpson.

O.J. then gave a hypothetical situation about a male golfer becoming a transgender woman, saying that hypothetical individual would dominate a female tournament.

“Just isn’t fair. If you’re born a male or born a female, I don’t think it’s fair in sports to have them competing against one another. Give them their own category. Let the trans compete against trans, the female against the females and the male against the males.”

Sports should be equal and fair. pic.twitter.com/efsqiDpd7k — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 11, 2023

Despite what you may feel about O.J. Simpson, he’s 100% on point here.

Transgender women should be ashamed of themselves, because to me, a biological man competing in female sports is them just admitting they can’t beat males in men’s sports. That’s what’s going on here. (RELATED: Red Alert! Bud Light’s Collapse Is Escalating After Costco Gives Them The ‘Star Of Death’)

Being a trans athlete is a cheat code, and like O.J. said, it “just isn’t fair.”