‘It’s Not Close’: ABC Panelist Says Trump More Popular With Republicans Than Biden Is With Democrats

An ABC panelist said Sunday former President Donald Trump is more popular among Republicans than President Joe Biden is among his own party.

Sarah Isgur, a former Trump Justice Department spokesperson, told the panel Trump is more popular with his party among every major issue.

“Trump is more popular among Republicans than Joe Biden is among Democrats and it’s not close,” Isgur said. “Ask them about the economy, ask them about foreign policy, Donald Trump beats Joe Biden on all of these measures.”

Isgur then said she was “shocked” about Hunter Biden’s botched plea deal, in which he initially pleaded guilty to an illegal gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges. Judge Maryellen Noreika, who oversaw the case, refused to sign onto the plea deal after learning the prosecution and defense teams disagreed about Hunter’s scope of immunity. The revised plea deal allows for the first son to be charged again by the Department of Justice for other crimes.

A majority of Democrats have repeatedly said they want a different nominee in 2024, citing his age and job performance as the 80-year-old’s major downsides. A New York Times/Siena College poll from July 2022 found 64% of Democratic voters wanted a different candidate, and 13% of these voters said the U.S. was on the right track. (RELATED: ‘Really Bad Number’: Even CNN Warns Biden Is ‘In A Lot Of Trouble’ Over Historically Low Approval Ratings)

A AP-NORC poll from April found only 27% of potential voters want to see Biden run again, while over 70% do not.

Trump continues to be the frontrunner among Republican voters, as he currently has 52% of support on average as of July 27, according to FiveThirtyEight. An NBC News poll from April found nearly 70% of Republican voters stand by Trump and have no concerns about his electability after facing his first indictment.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Biden’s current contender in the 2024 Democratic primary, holds nearly 15% support in the national polls, according to FiveThirtyEight. Though Biden holds a strong lead of 65%, he has held historically low approval ratings amongst voters in his own party by hitting as low as 31%.