‘It’s Odd’: DOJ Reportedly Working Overtime To Send Key Hunter Biden Witness To Prison

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer called the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) attempt to jail a key Hunter Biden witness before he can testify before Congress “odd” while on Fox Business.

The New York Post’s (NYP) Miranda Devine reported Sunday the DOJ is allegedly trying to schedule a date for Devon Archer to turn himself in and begin his prison sentence. Politico confirmed this, reporting that the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York wrote to trial judge Ronnie Abras and asked her to schedule a date for Archer to report to prison. Archer was convicted in 2018 for conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe but his sentencing has been delayed due to appeals.

The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP. US attorney in the SDNY Damian Williams issued a menacing letter yesterday – Saturday – telling Judge Abrams to… pic.twitter.com/Vl7A9Hdfy8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 30, 2023

Comer reacted to the news Sunday. (RELATED: Fox Business Host Larry Kudlow, Guest Say Biden Associate Could ‘Break This Case Wide Open’)

“Do you ever see — you usually see the DOJ send letters like this out on a Saturday?” Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Never. Never. This is the first time I’ve ever heard of the Department of Justice doing anything on a Saturday.”

“So what is this letter? Can you walk us through it? The government is apprising the court of the status of Devon Archer’s appeal of his judgment of conviction, and they request that the court set a surrender date for the defendant to report to a facility. Please walk us through what this letter says,” Bartiromo said.

“The letter from the Department of Justice is trying to nudge the judge to go ahead and sentence Devon Archer for something unrelated to what we’re going to be talking to him about tomorrow. It’s odd that it was issued on a Saturday, and it’s odd that it’s right before he’s scheduled to come in to have an opportunity to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee and tell the American people the truth about what really went on with Burisma,” Comer said.

“So, you know, I don’t know if this is a coincidence … or this is another example of the weaponization of the Department of Justice. But I can tell you this, the lengths to which the Biden legal team has gone to try to intimidate our witnesses to coordinate with the Department of Justice and certainly coordinate with the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee to encourage people not to cooperate with our investigation, to encourage banks not to turn over bank records, to encourage treasury not to let us have access to those is suspicious activity reports, it’s very troubling. And I believe that, you know, this is another violation of the law. This is obstruction of justice.”

Archer is slated to testify Monday about President Joe Biden’s alleged knowledge and involvement in his son’s business dealings. Archer is reportedly to testify that Hunter called his father during at least two dozen business meetings held with foreign associates.