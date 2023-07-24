Fox Business Host, Guest Say Biden Associate Could ‘Break This Case Wide Open’

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow and New York Post reporter Miranda Devine said the upcoming testimony of Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, could be an “incredible blockbuster” that could “break this case wide open.”

Archer will meet with the House Oversight Committee for a closed-door interview on July 31, where he is expected to discuss the involvement and knowledge President Joe Biden had regarding his son’s business dealings. Archer and Hunter Biden were on the board of directors for Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company. (RELATED: ‘The Evidence Keeps Mounting’: Ted Cruz Reacts To Release Of FBI Form Detailing Biden Bribery Allegations)

“Hunter Biden’s best friend will be testifying pretty soon before the oversight committee and he is going to spill the beans on all the phone calls that were taking place where Joe Biden made himself available at a moment’s notice,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow later commented on Joe Biden’s repeated denials regarding the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“Joe Biden keeps saying, all right, first I didn’t know anything about my son’s business. Then it kind of changed a little bit, I was never involved in my son’s business,” Kudlow said. “When I hear these phone calls, there may have been dozens of phone calls the head of Burisma has text messages as well as phone calls because Joe Biden apparently coerced him into a five million dollar payment. I mean Joe Biden was up to his eyeballs in this.”

WATCH:



Kudlow also noted that Archer could be a crucial witness.

“If he testifies, okay, this is first-hand information. This isn’t hearsay, not second or third hand,” Kudlow told Devine. “What does that do to the case? That will break the case wide open.”

“We heard last week from the, from the FBI reports that were let out by Chuck Grassley that Joe Biden was the guy coercing Burisma, not the other way around, 5 million bucks for him and his son,” Kudlow added later. “If this Devon guy comes in what does that do? It breaks open everything. It will be an incredible blockbuster.”

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020, that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family.

Social media companies took steps to suppress that report, with the FBI reportedly warning Facebook about leaks involving Biden. Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the New York Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the report.

“It’s pretty clear what Burisma was paying Hunter Biden for,” Devine said. “When you look at the fact that a couple of months after Joe Biden was out of office, ceased being vice president, Hunter Biden’s 83,000-dollar a month stipend from Burisma was cut in half.”

