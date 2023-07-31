Dem Rep Invokes Biden’s Dead Son To Downplay Alleged Business Calls With Hunter

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman said that phone calls between Hunter and Joe Biden were not related to business dealings, but instead about Biden’s deceased son Beau, during a press conference on Monday.

Goldman took questions about former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, in which Archer allegedly testified that Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden spoke about business dealings – sometimes over speaker phone with Hunter’s business associates – over 20 times. Goldman insisted that these phone calls were not about business, but were instead emotional discussions about Biden’s deceased son Beau, who passed in 2015 from brain cancer.

“I think it’s really important to remember that during this time period that we’re talking about here, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden’s brother and President Biden’s son, became very ill with cancer and died,” Goldman said. “That was in the spring of 2015. And the witness described in vivid detail about how devastating that was to both Hunter Biden and to Joe Biden, and how their communications picked up dramatically in the aftermath.”

“Joe Biden was calling his son to check on him, and Hunter Biden was calling his dad to check on him. It had nothing to do with business. That is the sum and substance of what the testimony was,” said Goldman. (RELATED: Here Are Five Questions Republicans Could Ask Hunter Biden’s Business Partner Under Oath)

Goldman’s account of Archer’s testimony has been refuted by other ranking members at the Oversight Committee hearing on Monday, including Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

“Dan Goldman came out during the break and tried to put a big spin on it. Physically sweating while he’s talking about, ‘Oh, they talked about weather — that’s not what Devon Archer said. Devon Archer said he heard them talk more than 20 times about Hunter’s business deals,” said Greene.

Goldman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

