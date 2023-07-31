Editorial

REPORT: Distributors Giving Up On Bud Light As They No Longer Expect Beer Giant To Recover From Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco

Bud Light, made by Anheuser-Busch, sits on a store shelf on July 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Anheuser-Busch InBev announced it will lay off hundreds of corporate employees as its Bud Light beer sales continue to struggle. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)-Busch Announces Job Cuts Amid Slumping Bud Light Sales

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
The embarrassment is real for Bud Light.

Several distributors of Anheuser-Busch beer say they have accepted the fact they’ve lost money — and a lot of it — due to consumers boycotting Bud Light. And not just that, but they’ve also given up completely on trying to win back customers who have been negatively affected by the anti-American beer’s Dylan Mulvaney campaign, according to the New York Post.

Hiring freezes and layoffs have been going on for four months, while some beer truck drivers have been slammed with hecklers and other harassment while Bud Light’s sales have tanked over 25%. As a result, wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch have resigned to the large number of customers they’ve lost permanently, and in response, they need to focus on a new set of beer drinkers.

“Consumers have made a choice,” an unidentified executive from a Texas-based beer distributor told the New York Post. “They have left [Bud Light] and that’s how it’s going to be. I don’t envision a big percentage of them coming back.” (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Sales Continue To Tumble, Expected To Be Dethroned ‘A Lot Sooner Than Anyone Had Ever Thought’)

Other Anheuser-Busch branded beers such as Budweiser, Busch Light and Michelob Ultra have also been tanking in sales since Bud Light decided to disastrously partner with Mulvaney.

The executive went on to say that customers have most likely found out that Bud Light competitors including Miller Lite and Coors Light “are a very similar product.” Reigning victorious in the beer war all comes down to “whoever is best at marketing,” the executive told The Post.

