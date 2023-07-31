REPORT: Former ‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

The Eugene Police Department charged “Home Improvement” star Zachery Ty Bryan with felony domestic violence on Friday, in relation to an incident at his home, People reported.

“At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location,” police said, according to People. “Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act).”

Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Violence https://t.co/wPsDPIZBin — People (@people) July 31, 2023

Bryan was reportedly still in jail on Monday morning, according to People.

Bryan and model Johnnie Faye Cartwright were engaged in November 2021, and are the parents of twins. It is not yet clear if the woman that was the subject of the alleged assault Friday was Cartwright, according to People. There were no reports of any injuries and no indication if the children were involved in the altercation in any way. It is not yet clear if Bryan has posted bond in relation to this incident.

This is not the first time the famous actor has had a run-in with the law. Bryan was previously arrested and charged with assault after allegedly strangling a woman in 2020, according to People. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts at the time. (RELATED: Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence)

“He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing,” Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow said in a statement at the time, according to People.