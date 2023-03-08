REPORT: Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reportedly arrested “Jackass” star Bam Margera for domestic violence Thursday after a woman claimed he kicked her in his home.

Police were reportedly called to Margera’s residence in Escondido, California, at 5:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic dispute. The woman alleged she was kicked by Margera, and reportedly referred to him as her “husband” when speaking to officials, according to TMZ. Sources later reported the woman involved in the incident is not Margera’s estranged wife, Nikki Boyd. The woman is believed to be his current girlfriend, according to TMZ.

Margera was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent, according to TMZ. It is unclear if the woman involved was injured during the altercation.

He was released just after 1 p.m. Friday after posting $50,000 bail, according to People.

Lt. Ryan Wisniewski, of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, said Margera is due in court Thursday. (RELATED: ‘I Sucked Darth Vader’s D*ck’: Bam Margera Shares Gnarly Details From Near-Death Experience)

Wisniewski said the district attorney could opt to reduce or drop charges at the hearing, according to People. It remains unclear if Margera has appointed an attorney to act on his behalf.

Margera has had a number of run-ins with the law and has been in and out of rehab to address issues with addiction and substance abuse, according to TMZ. He is no longer involved with the “Jackass” franchise.