REPORT: Court Dismisses Domestic Violence Charges Against ‘Rick And Morty’ Creator Justin Roiland

In an announcement Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office dismissed domestic violence charges against “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland, Variety reported.

“We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kimberly Edds, spokesperson for the DA’s office, said, according to Variety.

Roiland responded to the news by releasing a statement through his social media account. “I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he wrote to Twitter.

“I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process,” Roiland said.

“Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled,'” Roiland wrote on Twitter.

“That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful,” he added. “However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Roiland attended a pre-trial hearing in January after being charged with one felony charge of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, according to Variety.

He pleaded not guilty in 2020 and was awaiting a second pre-trial hearing that was scheduled for April 27.

“I commend the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin,” Roiland’s attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, said in a statement, Variety reported. “I’m thankful justice has prevailed.”

The formal charges were dropped but the impact of the allegations were still felt by Roiland.

Adult Swim severed ties with Roiland, prompting him to resign from Squanch Games, the video game developer that he co-founded in 2016, according to Variety.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim said prior to the dismissal of the charges. “The shows were not canceled and will continue on without his involvement,” they said, according to Variety.