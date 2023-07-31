Man Apparently Runs Over Six Migrants On Purpose, Police Say

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are searching for a suspect who allegedly ran over a group of migrants outside of a Walmart store on July 30.

Six migrant workers were reportedly struck by a mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle Sunday afternoon at approximately 1;17 p.m., a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department stated. While the suspect’s motives are currently unknown, police say the migrant workers were hit in “what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle.”

A man driving an SUV plowed into a group of six migrant workers outside a Walmart in Lincolnton, North Carolina, on Sunday in an “intentional assault,” the police said. The authorities are looking for the driver. https://t.co/nXpqYyPqnM — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 31, 2023

All six victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the alleged assault. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release stated. “None is in critical condition,” Maj. Brian R. Greene of the Lincolnton Police Department told The New York Times (NYT).

Footage of the incident appears to show the SUV being intentionally steered over the median and into a grassy area where the migrants were standing between the parking spaces, the outlet stated. None of the migrants interviewed seemed to know who the driver, was or what his intention was in the alleged assault, Greene told The NYT. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Admits To Running Down, Killing Teen He Believed Was ‘Republican Extremist’)

The suspect, described only as an “older white male” remains at large, the release stated. “We’re trying to locate the individual that did this. Right now, we don’t have a lot,” Greene told The NYT.

Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect, releasing footage of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the assault