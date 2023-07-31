‘What Is It About Biden’s Brand?’: Reporters Confront Devon Archer

Reporters confronted Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, about their overseas business dealings as he exited his testimony Monday.

Archer testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee to discuss details about his involvement in Hunter’s overseas business dealings. He reportedly told the committee that Joe and Hunter spoke “more than 20 times about their business deals,” Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Caller.

“Are you confident that the committee is gonna be able to follow up on your testimony?” one reporter asked Archer.

“When do you plan to report to federal custody?” another asked.

“Did you say that Hunter Biden called a staffer around associates about twenty times over the span of ten years?” asked another.

“Can you talk about the Biden brand? What does that mean?” a woman asked. (RELATED: Here Are Five Questions Republican Could Ask Hunter Biden’s Business Partner Under Oath)

“Is the president compromised?” asked another reporter as Archer stood in the elevator.

“What do you mean by the Biden brand? Was the president implicated?” the woman asked as the elevator door shut.

Joe Biden has repeatedly having any involvement or knowledge about his son’s business dealings prior to the 2020 presidential election. Whistleblowers have claimed otherwise, providing Congress with a WhatsApp message that Hunter Biden allegedly sent on July 30, 2017, to a Chinese energy associate, threatening that his father was sitting next to him.

An FD-1023 form alleges that Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, bribed the Bidens $5 million to get a prosecutor fired for investigating the company. The president called the bribery scheme reports “a bunch of malarkey” during a June 8 press event.