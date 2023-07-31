Sharon Osbourne, Bill Maher Dish Who They Think Nancy Reagan Was Allegedly Shacking Up With

Comedian and podcast host Bill Maher and Sharon Osbourne allege former First Lady Nancy Reagan was shacking up with legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

Osbourne joined Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. Maher said certain people, such as former Presidents Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy, “had a high libido,” compared to Richard Nixon who “cared about power” and Ronald Reagan who “had mommy, he had a wife.”

“Any guy who calls the wife mommy, you know there’s trouble. Okay. Incest porn is less sick than that,” Maher said.

“I think she was doing all the screwing, wasn’t she?” Osbourne said, adding it was allegedly done “behind [Reagan’s] back.”

“I never heard that,” Maher said shocked. “That’s a bombshell because they were like the epitome we thought or they presented that of adoring. Remember that look —”

“Please —” Osbourne cut in. “That look she gave him, just looking — with her looking at him, please. That was so fucking fake,” Osbourne claimed. “Give me a break. Come on.”

“Do you think Nancy Reagan was fucking around when she was in the White House?” Maher asked.

“Sure. She was a bad actress looking at him the way she did.”

“Who was she fucking? Like the Marine Guard or like —” Maher asked.

“I heard she fucked —” Osbourne said before Maher beat her to it.

” —Sinatra?”

“Frank Sinatra. Yes.”

“Oh, come on,” Maher said. “Why would Frank Sinatra want to fuck her?”

“Because he could.” (RELATED: Maher Explains The Moment He Knew Libs ‘Lost Their Way’ After He Slammed Islam)

“She was First Lady, so he got off on that?” Maher asked. “You think Frank Sinatra was the kind of guy, because there are guys like that, I’ve known some, who really get off on — they’re not fucking the woman. They’re fucking the fame.”

“Yes. You’ve got it. Exactly. The power,” Osbourne said.

“You think Frank Sinatra was fucking the fame? He was, at that point in his life, this is when he was — must have been ’80s, so he was in his 60s. He was married, the one marriage that lasted —”

“Listen. I think it’s not only the power, but he’s fucking the guy too. ‘I fucked your wife.'”

“He was fucking Reagan?” Maher asked.

“Or fucking him up,” Osbourne chimed in.

Osbourne said Nancy was allegedly sleeping with other individuals too but did not disclose who. The conversation starts at around 15:00.