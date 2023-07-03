‘Don’t Let The Door Hit You In The A**’: Bill Maher Doesn’t Give A Single Iota About Losing Woke Fans

Man, it’s amazing how far Bill Maher has come.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host doesn’t give a single iota about losing woke fans. As a matter of fact, Maher believes that losing them is actually a positive.

“I’ve lost a fair number of this…what I would call super woke, and it’s good. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass. You’re no fun to begin with. You have a terrible sense of humor,” said Maher while speaking with Jon Hamm in a recent “Club Random” podcast.

Hamm also put a spotlight on how he thinks the “woke” movement has hit its peak, and how they go into “overreaction” mode “is absolutely not useful.”

“You’re shooting yourself in the foot and then wondering why you walk with a limp,” said Hamm.

WATCH:

It truly is incredible how far Bill Maher has come.

I still remember the days when he would go on his atheist tirades. Fast forward to 2023, and my man is out here trashing the “woke” while smoking massive marijuana joints. And I don’t know how you feel about weed, but whether you agree with it or not, you have to admit that this entire situation is hilarious.

But Maher is right. Having a base full of lefties keeps you incredibly controlled and constantly walking on eggshells. Take it from somebody who has worked in the left-wing media before, it’s terrible. You can’t do anything because it’s incredibly sensitive. Once you take the “woke” out of your fan base, you no longer have that toxic emotional nonsense to answer to, which then results in more creative freedom and just overall natural flow. (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Production Plants Are Starting To Shut Down Due To Plummeting Sales)

I feel it here at the Daily Caller, and I guarantee that’s what Bill Maher is voicing here.

It’s incredibly liberating.