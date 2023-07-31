Tennis Star Yibing Wu Collapses During Match Just Weeks After Fainting At Wimbledon

Tennis star Yibing Wu was forced to retire from a match Monday after he collapsed just weeks following his faint at Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old was playing in the Mubadala Citi DC Open and was playing well in the Round of 64 before going back to his chair, but as he was heading over, he appeared to be disorientated and fell forward onto a seat, The Daily Star reported. Slumping over, a concerned ball boy — who was holding an umbrella to block the sun from the player — tried to assist Wu and help him back up.

The Chinese player was competing against Yosuke Watanuk of Japan for a ticket to the Round of 32 and was leading 4-1 before the incident happened. Staff held Wu up and then eventually lowered him to the ground.

While sitting down, Wu had his head lowered while medical officials were aiding him. At that point, it was clear the match was no longer going to continue with health becoming the priority.

Ranked No. 90 in the world, it’s not the first health scare that Wu has suffered this summer, as he fainted in a Wimbledon match against Frances Tiafoe.

Taking on the American in early July, Wu was attended to by medics while putting his head down in his chair. When his heart rate was measured, it came in at 187, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: LeBron James’ Son Bronny Collapses After Suffering Cardiac Arrest)

The match ended up continuing after a break, with Wu going on to lose in straight sets. Later on, Wu said that his fainting could have been a result of indigestion after he ate during a rain break.