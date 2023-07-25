REPORT: LeBron James’ Son Bronny Collapses After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

During basketball practice Monday at the University of Southern California (USC), Bronny James — the son of LeBron James — reportedly collapsed on the court after suffering cardiac arrest. He’s in stable condition.

LeBron James confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ.

“(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the James family reportedly said.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The Daily Caller will provide more information on Bronny James as news develops.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

Graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California, Bronny James committed to USC and was preparing for his first season of college basketball with the Trojans. (RELATED: REPORT: Buffalo Bills’ Nyheim Hines Expected To Be Out For 2023 Season After Freak Jet Ski Accident)

247Sports had Bronny as a four-star recruit with a 95 player rating, while also being ranked the 27th best high schooler in the nation in the Class of 2023. He’s also listed as the 7th best in California.