‘Influx’ Of People Reporting UFOs Since Congressional Hearing, Navy Pilot Claims

U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Ryan Graves told NewsNation on Sunday that there has been an “influx” of people sharing UFO stories since Wednesday’s House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security hearing.

Graves was one of many people who testified at the suspiciously convenient hearing, and was the first active duty pilot to tell Congress about his and his squadron’s experience with UFOs (or UAPS — “unidentified aerial phenomena”), NewsNation noted.

“Since the hearing, there have been an influx of people coming to safeaerospace.org and joining both as pilots and as people who just want to support the conversation. A lot of those pilots have shared their stories,” Graves told the outlet. “There have been a number of commercial pilots that have recently signed up that have been confirming some of the sightings that I spoke about, as well as sharing some new data about potentially some new cases. So, we certainly have our work cut out for us.”

Will the truth about UFOs finally be uncovered? https://t.co/L6mTAsTghC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2023

Graves is also the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, which is handling all of the new reports. (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

For whatever reason, UFO enthusiasts and online debunkers have changed their tune since the hearing. The whole thing appeared staged and short-sighted and ignored data and expert testimony that is widely available online.

Or, it could just be that people are so disillusioned with American politicians that anything they touch immediately turns toxic to their constituents.

Or both things could be true. (RELATED: Recovered Meteorite Could Be Alien Technology, Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb Claims)

