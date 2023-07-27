Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?

Am I the only person who felt like Wednesday’s House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security’s UFO hearing was a little too convenient? And literally revealed nothing?

While social media users screamed and gasped at the so-called revelations from the hearing, those of us who’ve followed the history and data on UFOs should be feeling pretty let down and suspicious as heck at the dog-and-pony show we were given.

A close attorney friend once told me that the easiest way to get out of trouble is to make a deal with law enforcement to give them information, and then simply reconfirm details they already have. That is precisely what happened at Wednesday’s UFO hearning. A majority of the session was focused on former U.S. intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower David Grusch, who revealed absolutely nothing new, and nothing of consequence during his testimony.

Will the truth about UFOs finally be uncovered? https://t.co/L6mTAsTghC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2023

Grusch told us that there’s a UFO retrieval program in the military. He claimed the first “non-human intelligence” was discovered nearly 100 years ago, which is common knowledge within the field of UFO research.

Similarly, U.S. Navy veteran Ryan Graves claimed that UFO encounters were “frequent” when he was a pilot … as if that hasn’t been a story for years? (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

Call it nothing more than a gut instinct and my humble opinion, but something just doesn’t sit right with me about Grusch. He’s too convenient, as if recruited for the role by the agencies he’s claimed to be blowing the whistle on. I hope I’m wrong, but only time and evidence will tell. (RELATED: Recovered Meteorite Could Be Alien Technology, Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb Claims)

There are countless former agency officials, military personnel, pilots, and more, all of whom have their own stories of how our government covers up UFO and other alien-related research. The only people I saw of note were renowned researchers Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp.

Where are the hearings for the hundreds of others who have their own experience of working with government agencies on UFO projects? Or their media interviews? Nowhere, which is precisely what I would want if I were a government agency trying to both distract the public with information they’ve had before, and to do so with actors I know I can control.

Most folks are claiming the hearings were just a way to distract us from Hunter Biden getting in trouble (again), but my gut says something more insidious is going on. And I dread to think what’ll happen next.