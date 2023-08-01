‘I Beat Biden’: DeSantis Says He Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier Monday night on whether or not President Donald Trump can win in 2024.

“I think that there’s too many voters who just aren’t going to vote for him going forward,” DeSantis said.

He told Baier Trump cannot beat Biden in swing states, noting polls in Georgia and Arizona.

“I don’t put a stock in the polls. But you know, you guys talk about the polls that come out,” DeSantis continued. I beat Biden in Georgia, Trump doesn’t. I beat Biden soundly and Arizona, Trump doesn’t. Those are just the realities.” (‘You Doubled Down’: Bret Baier Asks Ron DeSantis If Black History Curriculum Is A ‘Fight Worth Having’)

DeSantis tells Bret Baier that he doesn’t believe Trump could win against Biden. pic.twitter.com/W8QI5RC4oh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 31, 2023

“I also think in terms of the base, you need to have a cadre of personnel,” DeSantis said.

He said in order to “slay this administrative state,” one has to be disciplined and focused, and there need to be people “surrounding you that are going to go and support the mission.”

He believes Trump would have a difficult time “getting the type of personnel to join the administration” that he would need to “actually bring this stuff to fruition.”

DeSantis won his re-election bid for governor in 2022 by double digits, beating former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist.

The New York Times and Siena College released a poll finding former president Donald Trump leading DeSantis by 37% of the vote. The New York Times/Siena College polled 932 voters by telephone from July 23 to July 27, 2023.

The poll’s margin of error is 3.96 percentage points.