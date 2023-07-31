‘Two Standards Of Justice’: DeSantis Says Hunter Biden ‘Would Be In Jail By Now’ If He Was A Republican

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the Hunter Biden case shows there are “two standards of justice” in the United States.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to the House Oversight Committee Monday, prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (RELATED: Conservatives Celebrate Collapse Of ‘Sweetheart’ Plea Deal For Hunter Biden)

WATCH:



“This is why we say there’s two standards of justice. If Hunter were a Republican, he would be in jail by now,” DeSantis told Fox News host Bret Baier during an interview on “Special Report.”

“You look at the smoke, the FBI, where is the search warrants?” DeSantis asked “Where is the grand jury? Where is the aggressiveness that they have shown going after some Republicans? You just don’t see it.”

Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision Wednesday. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

DeSantis and Baier noted the different approach to former President Donald Trump, who currently is under indictment. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, while Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9 in an investigation tied into the Aug. 8, 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.