Jesse Watters Says Devon Archer Testimony Could ‘End Joe Biden’s Reelection Campaign’

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in Monday on the testimony of Hunter Biden’s associate Devon Archer, speculating that the accusations he shared could end President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden spoke to Hunter Biden’s business associates over 20 times. Rather than details of business, Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman maintained that Archer told the committee, when Biden would manifest on speaker phone, that he would merely talk about the weather.

In the opening monologue of “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Watters dismissed Goldman’s assessment of Archer’s testimony and the phone calls, telling viewers that the phone call, regardless of what was discussed, was that Hunter’s business partners were paying for access.

“He could get Joe Biden on the phone like that. Everywhere Joe went, Hunter got paid,” Watters said.

The Biden Family was selling access to Joe. The phone call- even if it was weather related- was the access. The Chinese and the Ukrainians got what they wanted out of Biden. Biden always delivered on the back end. #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2twlcLHj9H — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 1, 2023

Watters further argued that not only did Hunter get paid for his familial connections, but that then-Vice President Joe Biden delivered, citing Archer’s testimony claiming that Ukrainian oil company Burisma only hired Hunter so that his father could use his influence to get the prosecutor investigating the company fired. (RELATED: Devon Archer Testifies Hunter Was On Burma’s Board Due To Joe Biden’s ‘Value’)

“Devon Archer testified Hunter was with the crooked Ukrainian CEO when he called D.C. to demand Joe Biden fire the prosecutor. Three days later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and got the prosecutor fired and then bragged about it. This is what Democrats impeached Trump for probing,” Watters explained.

Dismissing Democrats’ claims that Biden only spoke with Hunter’s business associates to be polite or to act as a “weatherman,” scouting the forecast of whatever country Hunter happened to be in, Watters argued that Archer’s testimony will likely be the tip of the iceberg. Observing that Archer will not be the only business associate of Hunter’s interviewed by the committee, Watters surmised that by the time Congress get back to work, the House will have enough evidence to begin an impeachment inquiry.

“This will force the media to cover the evidence that we have presented here for years and it will force Joe Biden, who is supposed to be campaigning, to answer questions about why he has been lying for all these years. This could potentially end [his] reelection campaign. Democrats have a decision to make. Are they going to get behind Gavin Newsom or are they going to continue to say Joe Biden’s a weatherman?” Watters queried.