‘By Any Means Necessary’: Laura Ingraham Says DOJ’s Goal Is ‘Dragging’ Joe Biden ‘Across The Finish Line’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday, claiming that it would use “any means necessary” to get President Joe Biden re-elected.

After the announcement that former President Donald Trump would be indicted for a third time for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 protests at the Capitol, Ingraham slammed the Biden administration’s DOJ for ignoring pressing issues facing the country in an effort to take down Biden’s largest political rival.



“Jack Smith and Merrick Garland have one overriding goal — dragging the decrepit Joe Biden across the finish line in the next election and, yes, by any means necessary. The DOJ is effectively the Biden campaign headquarters at this point. They have nothing else,” Ingraham argued.

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced an unprecedented third indictment against Trump on Tuesday evening, claiming that he was “ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for what happened” on Jan. 6. Trump immediately slammed the indictment charges as “election interference, ” calling them a “total political weaponization of law enforcement.”

Ingraham agreed with the former president in her broadcast, arguing that it wasn’t a crime to question the integrity of the election, pointing to multiple Democratic candidates who have done so in the past including former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams. (RELATED: ‘Reduces To A Haiku’: Jonathon Hurley Says Many Of The Charges In Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Are ‘Protected Speech’)

“If the DOJ can actually get away with this, then anyone who ever speaks out against the D.C. establishment and does so forcefully, anyone who takes a stand on issues from China to the border, to trade, they are all vulnerable,” Ingraham contended.