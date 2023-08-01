‘Ensuring Accountability’: Jack Smith Makes Statement On Third Trump Indictment

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced a third indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying in a statement that he aimed to hold Trump accountable.

A federal grand jury handed up an indictment against Trump stemming from to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump is charged with “Conspiracy to defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 proceedings” and “A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.”

“Today, an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding,” Smith announced. “The indictment was issued by a grand jury of citizens here in the District of Columbia, and it sets forth the crime charged in detail. I encourage everyone to read it full.”

Smith said the Capitol riot was an “unprecedented assault” on U.S. democracy and had been “fueled by lies.”

“Since the attack on our Capitol, the Department of Justice has remained committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for what happened that day,” Smith continued. “This case is brought consistent with that commitment and our investigation of other individuals continues. In this case, my office will seek a speedy trial so our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens.” (RELATED: Trump Says He Views Indictment Charges As ‘Badge Of Honor’)

“In the meantime, I must emphasize the indictment is only an allegation and that the defendant must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Smith added.

Smith sent Trump a target letter on July 18 notifying him of the investigation and potential indictment. In response, the former president accused Smith of conducting a “witch hunt” to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

“THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!” Trump wrote in a July 18 Truth Social post.

Trump is currently facing two other criminal indictments. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Trump with 34 counts related to an alleged hush money payment, and Smith has charged him with 37 counts for storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago residence.