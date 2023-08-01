Job Posting Offers Over $4,000 A Week To Play Uno

In a bid to promote their upcoming game, Mattel is poised to select its first-ever “chief Uno player,” offering candidates an attractive weekly salary of $4,444.

Since the 1970s, Uno has challenged opponents to shed their hands by strategically matching colors and numbers, Fortune Magazine reported.

Fans of the globally acclaimed card game might remember previous special editions, such as Uno Flip, Uno Extreme, and even Uno Harry Potter, per Fortune. Now, the California-based toy company is prepared to unveil Uno Quatro, “a classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist,” the outlet noted.

To promote their newest edition of the classic game, Mattel is eagerly seeking people who will embrace the "work hard, play hard" mindset and effectively spread the word, Fortune reported.

The chosen “chief Uno player” will be responsible for engaging strangers in exhilarating Uno matches, crafting social media content, and getting creatively “WILD” in the process, the outlet noted.

In the official job description, Mattel stated, “[w]e’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game,” per Fortune.

As of now, the lucky player will be required to work four days a week from Sept. 13 to Oct. 7 in New York City, according to the outlet.

Candidates have been requested to submit video applications via TikTok by answering thought-provoking questions, such as their “best memory playing Uno” and why they are the perfect fit for this unique position, Fortune reported.

Prospective applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents aged 18 or older and express their interest before the deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 10, the outlet noted.