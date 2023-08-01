‘They Really Don’t Care!’: Jesse Watters Hammers New Trump Charges As ‘Political War Crimes’

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped the new indictment levied against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday’s edition of “The Five.”

Watters downplayed the significance of Jan. 6, arguing the event is overblown.

“You also have January 6, and I feel comfortable speaking for Jessica,” Watters declared in reference to co-host Jessica Tarlov. (RELATED: Donald Trump Indicted For Third Time)

“You really shouldn’t,” Tarlov responded in jest.

“I’ll speak for the rest of the country that has their head on straight. Not everybody believes January 6th was Hiroshima. Not everybody believes that,” Watters said.

Watters continued, claiming that most people he has interacted with don’t care about January 6th anymore or have never heard of it.

“We talk to people on the street all the time. A lot of people don’t even know what January 6th was. And for the people that watched it on TV, they’re over it,” Watters said.

“Regular Americans on Main Street aren’t fussing over where the documents went. They really don’t care! It doesn’t affect them,” he added.

“If this was political, this would be like a political war crime. This is overkill. This is political germ warfare. These are political war crimes. It’s an atrocity. It’s like not just dropping one atomic bomb. You drop 15 dozen, Jessica, enough is enough,” Watters continued.

The Fox News host also issued a warning to liberals, suggesting that former President Donald Trump may pursue action against the Biden family if he wins the 2024 election.

“What happens if you trigger a re-election by Donald Trump and he gets in there?” Watters asked.

“You think he’s not gonna go after the Bidens? He might go after Dr. Jill at this point, after you’ve been rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer, turning his life upside down. Payback is going to be a you know what? And you guys started it,” Watters said.

Trump was indicted for the third time on Tuesday over his alleged attempt to interfere in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in Jan. 6. The indictment was issued by federal prosecutor Jack Smith, the same prosecutor who spearheaded the investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.