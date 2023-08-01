REPORT: Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To Multiple Truck Drivers On Her Tour

Taylor Swift reportedly gifted $100,000 to each of the truck drivers whom she hired to help haul her props and stage equipment across the country for her Eras Tour.

Sources close to Swift said she gave each of the truckers their huge bonus checks just before she took to the stage for her show in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, according to TMZ. To put her generosity into perspective, Swift secured the services of roughly 50 truckers to assist her with the American leg of her tour, which equates to a $5 million payout.

The thank-you nod was the famous artist’s way of thanking the truckers for hauling all her belongings across the country, and were considered to be an “end of tour” bonus, as the American tour dates quickly come to a close. Swift is scheduled to perform a series of concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in the coming days, and will then be heading to Mexico for the next set of live-event dates.

Those with direct knowledge of the situation said that big donations to the truckers wasn’t the only form of Swift’s gift-giving. She reportedly also distributed bonuses to band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, catering staff, and other members of her team. The exact amounts of those donations were not revealed, but sources noted each payout was a “very generous amount,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Trespasser Arrested At Taylor Swift’s Residence)

The Eras Tour has earned more than $1 billion in sales and is poised to become the highest grossing tour of all time, according to TMZ.