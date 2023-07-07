REPORT: Trespasser Arrested At Taylor Swift’s Estate

Westerly Police reportedly arrested 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer for trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island property Monday afternoon.

This wasn’t Meyer’s first encounter at the Swift residence, TMZ reported Friday, citing Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella. She was previously caught trespassing and issued a warning to stay off the property, according to the outlet. Officers reportedly arrested Meyer after being dispatched to the scene, although it remains unclear who placed the initial call to law enforcement.

Court documents show Meyer was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing before being released from police custody, according to the outlet. She has been scheduled to attend court July 14.

Images obtained during the arrest appear to show police handcuffing Meyer outside of Swift’s front gate, all while standing in between three “no trespassing” signs.

Swift’s security team was reportedly alerted to the presence of the unwelcome guest and made their way to the front gate area, where they exchanged words with Meyer until police arrived on-scene, according to TMZ. They told her to leave the property but Meyer refused to exit, the outlet reported.

A source close to the situation reportedly confirmed Swift had been staying at her Rhode Island residence during the long weekend, although it’s not immediately clear if she was home during the time of the alleged incident and arrest. (RELATED: Sex Pistols Singer Johnny Rotten Files Police Report Amid Escalating Threat From Stalker)

A number of alleged trespassers have reportedly targeted Swift’s home in the past, including a man who arrived at her home with a bat, gloves, lock picks and a crowbar in 2019, according to TMZ.

Celebrity trespassing and robberies have seemingly been on the rise in recent months. Stars such as Keanu Reeves, Kendall Jenner, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Drake have all reportedly faced uninvited visitors at their homes.