Two Young Girls Groped And Fondled On Brooklyn Streets Within Two Hour Span, Police Say

Two female minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in public in two separate incidents in New York City on Saturday, police said.

One of the girls, aged 12, was reportedly groped on her behind around Saint Paul’s Court and Church Avenue near Prospect Park, Brooklyn, at 6:50 p.m., the New York Police Department said in a tweet. The alleged attacker, last seen in a patterned shirt and wearing a headset, reportedly fled on foot and was declared wanted. (RELATED: Drunk Delta Passenger Allegedly Sexually Assaults Mother, Teen Daughter: REPORT)

WANTED for a Sexual Abuse of a Child in the vicinity of Saint Paul’s Court and Church Ave #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 7/29/23 @ 6:50 PM a 12-year-old female victim was approached by a male who grabbed her buttocks before fleeing on foot Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/oTLVx9Mtw9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 1, 2023

The other girl, aged 11, was in the precincts of Warwick Street and New Lots Avenue, near the historic Thomas Jefferson High School building, when a female and a male approached the girl and the male allegedly grabbed her breast at 8:50 p.m., the police said in a separate tweet. The suspect was last seen dressed in black and sporting a pair of white sneakers, while the woman was wearing a long dress. The police declared both suspects wanted.

The police also asked the public to help with useful information concerning the three suspects.

WANTED for a Sexual Abuse of a Child in the vicinity of Warwick St and New Lots Ave#Bklyn @NYPD75pct on 7/29/23 @ 8:50 PM 11 YO Victim was approached by a unknown female and a male when the male grabbed the victim’s breast before fleeing Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/7EreKZiPfM — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 1, 2023

There has been a near 4% rise in crimes of a sexual nature, not including the crime of rape, in New York City, with 3,055 documented incidents as of July 2023 against 2,948 documented incidents in all of 2022, according to the New York Police Department. The number of documented cases of rape as of July 2023 appears to be on the heels of the number of such cases in 2022, with 1,410 cases as of July 2023 compared with a total of 1,547 in 2022, the police reported.