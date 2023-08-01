‘Run Out Of The DOJ’: Vivek Ramaswamy, Laura Ingraham Discuss Trump Indictment’s ‘Unprecedented Legal Theory’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stopped by “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday to discuss the new charges levied against former President Donald Trump.

Host Laura Ingraham told Ramaswamy that President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election race seems to be “run out of the DOJ.” Ramaswamy slammed the charges, suggesting the legal foundation of the indictment was on shaky ground. (RELATED: Donald Trump Indicted For Third Time)

“I have said this before in each of the other two indictments. I’ll say it again. This sets an awful precedent in our country. They’re going full banana republic, full third world on this. I think that sets a dangerous precedent,” Ramaswamy said.

“Now, on this specific indictment, Laura, I think there are a couple of really concerning facts. First, they’re using unprecedented legal theory. Alvarez was a case in 2012, still good law that holds that public officials and candidates for elected office can make false statements, period. So he’s, by definition, using an unprecedented legal theory here,” he continued.

“I think the more dangerous part of this is, Laura, it doesn’t even relate to Trump, it relates to the legal system. By criminalizing the behavior of four co-conspirators, lawyers who were giving good faith legal advice to Trump. The job of the lawyer is to actually provide legal advice. Trump was seeking legal advice. And, I think this indictment then pushes the boundary even further on just legal grounds. And a general rule of thumb is if you are going to try to indict a political opponent and a former president in the middle of an election, it better darn well not be based on an unprecedented, untested, flimsy legal theory. And that’s exactly what we have here, which is dangerous,” Ramaswamy said.

The presidential candidate called for all others in the GOP primary to stand behind Trump. He also called the new indictments “politicized.” (RELATED: Trump’s D.C. Judge Worked For Law Firm That Employed Hunter Biden)

“And, I say this as somebody who is running against Trump. I’m polling at third in the Republican primary now. It would be easier for me if Donald Trump were eliminated from competition. That is not how any of us should want to win, because that is bad for this country. That’s why I think it’s important for those of us competing against Trump to take a strong stand against these politicized indictments. It’s also why Laura, I’m happy to share this right now, is earlier this evening I actually filed suit against the DOJ, following up on my earlier FOIA request, trying to get to the bottom of what Biden and Merrick Garland told Jack Smith,” Ramaswamy added.

Trump was indicted on Tuesday over an alleged attempt to interfere in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in Jan. 6. This is the third time Trump has been indicted.