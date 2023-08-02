Biden Reportedly Wants To Meet Granddaughter He Previously Refused To Acknowledge Existed

President Joe Biden reportedly wants to meet his granddaughter, four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, who he refused to publicly acknowledge existed until last week, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Biden recognized his seventh grandchild – having previously insisted he only had six – for the first time in a statement Friday. Biden now reportedly wants to meet Navy in person in an effort to dissipate rumors that he was ignoring her existence, according to people who spoke to NBC News.

It is currently unclear when and where the visit will take place, NBC reported. It is also unclear whether Navy’s mother and father, Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, will be in attendance.

Hunter Biden has reportedly never met his daughter, who was born in 2018. Biden reportedly waited to acknowledge Navy until he got the go-ahead from Hunter Biden, according to NBC. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Reportedly Stopped Contacting Mother Of His Love Child In The Middle Of Her Pregnancy, Texts Show)

CNN: Biden is finally acknowledging his seventh grandchild — more than four years after she was born — because Hunter has now “largely resolved a protracted and bitter court proceeding over child support.” pic.twitter.com/4CdCuQAjE7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement to People last Friday. “This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously brushed off questions about Navy weeks before Biden admitted her existence. First Lady Jill Biden has left Navy out of the White House Christmas stockings since Biden took office in 2021.

“And then, the best part of it all, I have six grandchildren,” the president said in April. “And I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.