Hunter Biden Reportedly Stopped Contacting Mother Of His Love Child In The Middle Of Her Pregnancy, Texts Show

Hunter Biden reportedly stopped communicating with Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of his love child, around three months into her pregnancy, text messages obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show.

The younger Biden screened Roberts’ calls and ignored her repeated text messages even when their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, was born, according to messages obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. (RELATED: The Prodigal Son (An Ode To Hunter Biden)

Hunter Biden kicked his newborn daughter off his company’s health care plan because the crackhead ran out of money. He referred to the mother of his child as “whats her name” when ordering his assistant to do it. Read @alanagoodman https://t.co/5H1GdfXH9S — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 14, 2023

“In hopes that you even read this- Baby was born Aug 28. Beautiful & Healthy,” she wrote in a text on October 16, 2018. “If you ever become curious and want to know more I can send pictures, details, or whatever you may request,” Roberts texted Biden six week after Navy Joan was born, according to the Free Beacon. “I know that’s a long shot and you’d much rather avoid the whole situation, but just wanted you to know the door is always open for you in the baby’s life,” she added.

Biden apparently ignored Roberts’ message, a pattern that began a few months into her pregnancy after he was initially in contact with Roberts when she became pregnant. Biden put Roberts on his company payroll at the start of her pregnancy, presumably to make sure she had health insurance while carrying their child, the outlet reported. (RELATED: New Website Displays Thousands Of Photos From Hunter Biden’s Laptop All In One Place)

He allegedly cut Roberts off his company’s payroll shortly after she gave birth and refused to see photos of their newborn daughter. “Take Lunden off payroll,” Biden ordered his personal assistant in November 2018. He admitted he hadn’t “talked to Lunden in 7 months” when explaining the decision to his assistant, the outlet noted.

In December 2018, Biden asked his assistant whether she “took what’s her name off” the company payroll, and she confirmed that Roberts had been removed.

“Last we spoke you were upset because I hadn’t kept you ‘updated.’ That was in February,” Roberts told Biden in October 2018. “I understand you despise me and want nothing to do with the decision I’ve made,” she continued. “However, I still felt you deserved to hear about it from me … Baby was born Aug 28.”

His neglect was apparent as Roberts’ was approaching her September due date. “Reached out a few times, it’s clear you don’t want to be reached. Need to talk to you. If you feel the need to reach out, my line is always open. Hope you are well,” she wrote.

The pair is currently embroiled in a paternity case about Biden’s child support payments for Navy Joan. Roberts and Biden agreed to a child support settlement in 2020 following a DNA test confirming Biden’s paternity, but Biden reopened the case in 2022 to adjust his child support payments.

A judge ordered Biden to attend all of the paternity hearings in person, requiring him to travel to Batesville, Arkansas, where Roberts is raising their child by herself. (RELATED: Judge Threatens Hunter Biden With Six Months In Jail)

The Biden family has not acknowledged the existence of Biden’s four-year-old daughter and President Joe Biden has repeatedly spoken about his grandchildren as if she does not exist.